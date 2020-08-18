It is difficult to purchase any item that does not have a “Made in China” sticker on it. Responsibility for this repulsive description of manufacture rests squarely upon our politicians who sold out our country because their greed for the almighty dollar was more important than their constituents who voted for them.
Lobbyists for the Chinese have lined the pockets of Congress members for favorable votes to send manufacturing to a hostile country that has poisoned and murdered thousands of citizens.
Not only has China used its money to bribe these Washington politicians to build up its “friends”; it’s also used it to build up its military to destroy them and their country. This is repulsive.
Donald Trump is the only hope to keep America great. Joe Biden supported giving China most favored country status for trade. He’s incompetent to become our president.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City