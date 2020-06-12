The Heritage Foundation is reporting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s picks for vice president may be down to just two women, U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Both are super far left and if Biden wins the presidency we could see a radical transformation of America. The America we knew growing up will be gone and replaced forever by uber liberal ideology that even our founding fathers wouldn’t recognize.
My prediction: since Biden is prone to making gaffs and has been having memory lapses on the campaign trail the Democratic National Committee may not keep Biden as president. Meaning, the DNC will use Biden to win the November election and, then following his first 100 days in office, have him resign so his vice president can step in as president. The new president will then pick another woman as vice president, possibly former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, another uber liberal.
It’s quite possible this could happen because the DNC is not happy with Biden. I believe they’re simply using him to win in November.
The left’s thinking is the end justifies the means. The last three years is proof the left wants power back to implement the final blow to the Republican Party. It also wants open borders, no police, voting by mail, and health care and guaranteed income for all. In other words, a Utopia!
If this happens then both houses of Congress will be out of reach for the GOP forever and America will finally become completely socialist. America will become a completely entitlement state.
But, if the Democrats don’t pull this stunt it’s almost certain that Biden won’t last four years as president. That makes his vice president pick even more critical to the left.
It’s all about identity politics. If either Harris or Warren becomes president this country as we know it is gone, especially if the GOP can’t hold the Senate or win back the House.
If the GOP can’t hold onto Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court will be unpredictable because it appears Chief Justice John Roberts has become the new Justice Anthony Kennedy: the new swing vote on the court. Roberts is the biggest disappointment to the court in the last 15 years.
Personally, I believe Biden has cut a deal with the DNC and what happens to him if he wins in November is going to send shock waves around the world! God save America!
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City