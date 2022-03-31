Anyone who follows my rants realizes that I am very disappointed in what has happened to education in our country. You can blame the unions or unscientific politicians, but the fault lies with each of us.
We have allowed a national education system to do exactly what it chooses. You can look at history in Stalin’s Russia, Mao’s China and Hitler’s Germany to see the effects of national education.
The thing that got my goat this time is President Biden’s proposed “Tax the Rich” proposal. If Americans understood economics, they would realize it is not possible to tax only the rich. We have runaway inflation that affects the middle class and the poor. Any additional spending will make inflation worse.
Taxing people with a lot of money assumes that they, personally, have a lot of money. But very few, if any, rich people have money that doesn’t come from a business.
These businesses could be making cars or machinery or they could be engaged in construction or production of a product. The rich can also make money from the production of oil or gas. There are also a lot of rich people who produce food.
So are you getting the point? Every time the cost of production rises the cost of everything these businesses make, also goes up.
Some people would say that communism is the answer. But if it is, why are only the leaders of communist countries well off? People in Argentina are starving, Cuba is a complete disaster, and China uses slaves for production. America will still be that great land of freedom, but only as long we pay attention!