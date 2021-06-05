Joe Biden has been president for about 130 days and it’s blatantly obvious even to the casual observer that things in America have gotten worse, much worse.
Former President Obama was right when he said, “Don’t underestimate Joe to really (expletive) things up.”
Biden’s administration has proposed a $6 trillion budget with absolutely no way to pay for it other than to tax corporations and wealthy Americans. It would be fine if it only impacted the corporations and wealthy Americans but the wealth that these groups have comes from businesses they either own or run. The corporations and wealthy Americans may pay the higher taxes but they’re going to recoup it from the middle class by raising prices on everyday essential products starting probably with fuel.
Unfortunately Biden doesn’t care. He doesn’t even know what his policies are until he reads them from the teleprompter. It is also blatantly obvious to me, and the entire world for that matter, that Biden is failing, he’s weak and feeble. Every time he appears in public he’s an absolute embarrassment.
Russian and China are running scared that Joe Biden is president. Yeah right! If you think Biden and Kamala Harris are running the government think again. Susan Rice, who runs the White House Domestic Policy Council, along with former President Barack Obama, are calling all the shots, and Biden just reads what’s put in front of him.
So stand by for a wild ride and remember: “you will be assimilated, resistance his futile!”
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City