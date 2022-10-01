...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Biden's 'Where's Jackie?' moment shows cognitive issues
Partisanship aside, how did we get to this low period in our nation’s history? Its clear we have an extremely biased media where any news, big or small that could discredit or damage any Republican, especially former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, will be the top story. It’s only because they pose the biggest threat to the Democrats stranglehold on power.
Joe Biden can fly illegal migrants in the middle of the night to cities across the country and the media and Democrats are silent. DeSantis sends 50 to Martha’s Vineyard and its national news for over a week. Sad, that Martha’s Vineyard received more government response and help than the men in Benghazi.
Any news that would damage Biden or any Democrat will be covered up or at most, ignored. Hunter Biden’s laptop? Ashley Biden’s diary? Have you seen or heard anything on that? If this were Ivanka Trump’s diary, it would have been the top story every day.
The truth is that the media can’t name a single thing Biden has done to strengthen America or help Americans and their financial well-being. They would cite the Inflation Reduction Act as a good thing, but even the Wall Street Journal stated that the “Inflation Reduction Act is an insult to used-car salesmen.” Just look at what’s become of your 401(k) and investments since Biden took office, and you’ll never vote Democrat again.
In the meantime, we can no longer ignore or downplay Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive issues. There are endless examples of him speaking incoherently and wandering around aimlessly after speeches not knowing where to go. At the Hunger Forum in Washington on Wednesday, Biden at one point asked, “Where’s Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here.”
Biden was referring to former U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican who died in an Aug. 3 car crash. This is incomprehensible, but as always, the media just cites it as a gaffe. Is it November yet?