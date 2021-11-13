Elected politicians appear to be more influenced by lobbyists representing special interest groups that make huge financial donations than they are by their constituents. Big money received by members of Congress of both parties has caused much of the wasteful indebtedness that has buried the United States. Many of the politicians responsible for this debt care more about their own benefits than they do for the country that cannot pay for their greed.
The Democratic administration under the presidency of Joe Biden is the current root cause of unmerited stupidity. Three trillion dollars will go down the drain for special pet projects under the guise of infrastructure. According to news reports, the initial bill was comprised of 2,800 pages.
Financial irresponsibility is only one example of Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders’ wealth redistribution influence on President Joe Biden’s inept leadership. Another is the U.S. Treasury’s plan to hire more IRS agents to monitor individual banking transactions.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: According to CBS News, the U.S. Treasury has backed off its initial plan to track bank accounts with annual inflows or outflows of $600. Treasury’s plan now would require financial institutions to report bank accounts to the IRS that involve more than $10,000 in transfers in a given year. Wage and salary deposits will not count toward the $10,000 threshold, CBS News reported.
Publishing vulgar code targeting Biden shameful
Less than two weeks ago you published a letter in which the writer explicitly explained the coded meaning of the closing line of another letter you published on Nov. 10-11.
I will not repeat it here. It is code for the most crude and vulgar expression to my knowledge in the English language, and is directed at the President of the United States.
I could not believe you printed the first letter, I am incredulous that you have now printed this a second time! Are you that hard up for letters to print?
If I could stay up with local news any other way, I would. This is disgusting. Surely I am not the only subscriber deeply offended by your poor judgment.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City