The mural on Colonial Avenue is divisive. This was evidenced by the tire marks on the mural and the arrest of someone for vandalizing it. Although a single individual was arrested the view that the mural is divisive is the opinion of many residents of Elizabeth City.
Honoring the Black Lives Matter movement to many is still reminiscent of the KKK and those who oppose both organizations. Aborting or killing the unborn is legal under the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling. Perhaps a mural or statue should also be erected to celebrate that court ruling.
Elizabeth City City Council should aspire to honor individuals who have contributed much to the city. Miles Clark gave the Elizabeth City High School band many thousands of dollars supporting it, including a passenger bus to transport the band all around the country. Under the direction of Scott Calloway, the band was known for its superior performances countrywide. Clark deserves recognition.
Perhaps the city should rename Riverside Avenue the Miles Clark Parkway. Council should honor his memory instead of someone who was evading arrest on legally issued warrants.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City