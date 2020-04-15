According to the Pew Research Center, there are 244 counties, including 22 in North Carolina, that have more registered voters than eligible voters. These bloated voter rolls, combined with a lack of voter ID laws, make it very easy to exploit our sacred voting system. In New York City, undercover cops attempted to vote illegally and were successful 61 out of 63 tries.
Why does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to negate the voter ID laws that exist in 35 states by using the COVID-19 crisis to push vote-by-mail, where it is impossible to monitor who is filling out the ballot, or under what conditions? Why are states — including North Carolina, which is currently being sued by Judicial Watch for having over one million inactive voters on the rolls — resisting pressure to clean up their rolls? Why is the organized left pushing same-day registration, vote harvesting, and blocking voter ID, which is considered the single-most effective means of preventing fraud?
It is a convenient straw man argument that requiring an ID to vote — which is also needed for applying for a job, filling a prescription, applying for welfare, buying alcohol, getting married, and entering a federal building — leads to voter suppression. In Georgia, Alabama and Indiana, voter turnout increased across all demographic lines after voter ID was implemented.
For a country that spent the last three years fixated on supposed foreign influence on the 2016 election, this is astounding, because these very policies make it easier to cheat by making verifying the legitimacy of the voter much more difficult.
A majority of North Carolina voters across all demographic lines understand that protecting ballot security by voter ID is a civil rights issue, because if their votes are stolen by fraud, all policy debates, including abortion, taxes, and health care are null and void. In 2018, by voting overwhelmingly for voter ID, North Carolina voters rejected the soft bigotry of low expectations that infantalizes entire groups of people, only to have their will overturned by Gov. Roy Cooper, who saw a useful political tool to promote further divisions and enable fraud. Remember this in November.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City