A recent, well-written and logical letter to the editor called out a local columnist who defended North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. The columnist never stated that the lieutenant governor called LGBTQ people “filth.”
The Pasquotank County commissioners at two recent meetings did exactly the same thing. They called in N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission officers and asked questions about trespassing. The issue at hand was trespassing by hunting dogs. All of the questions and answers were about people trespassing, not trespassing by hunting dogs.
The commissioners then came to the false conclusion that there is no trespassing issue. They are correct that trespassing by people is not an issue. They are totally wrong about trespassing by hunting dogs.
There is no North Carolina General Statute or Pasquotank ordinance that a landowner can use to stop trespassing by hunting dogs. I have tried for 30 years to get an ordinance that would require dog hunters to have landowner permission before running dogs. To date, the sport/hobby of running dogs has been more important to the commissioners than landowner property rights.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank
If you reject logic, you probably don’t get reality
Everything in the Bible is literally true — except when it’s damned inconvenient to be so.
Jesus’ assertion that even a modicum of faith would enable one to move a mountain and perform other miracles (Matthew 17:20) is almost universally interpreted as a metaphor; because with the possible exceptions of Yoda and Professor X, no one can literally move a mountain just by believing they can do so.
However, somewhere in the Bible it says that God hates everyone who doesn’t worship Donald Trump ... or something like that. That of course is literally true. I’ll just have to get back to you on the chapter and verse.
To deny that there’s a reality beyond logic is to deny logic itself, so I’m not sure what “strict” rationalists actually believe in; but to make the outright rejection of logic your guiding principle is to abandon the effort to understand reality, natural or otherwise.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City