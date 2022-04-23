Your April 21st article announcing the special session of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education should concern all Pasquotank County residents.
The board has called a special session for “electing and introducing the new superintendent for our school district.” Amanda Martin, an attorney consulted about this approach, “questioned the school board’s plan” to both vote for and introduce a new hire at the same meeting.
This process should raise questions. The school board says they have not made a final decision while having invited a candidate to attend a public reception immediately following the meeting.
The board stated in your April 15th edition that they were looking forward to the next round of interviews. As of April 20th, the board appears ready to select the next superintendent. Is this transparency? When was the actual decision to hire this candidate made?
It seems unlikely that any candidate would agree to attend a public reception before having been offered a contract and final compensation package. How could the board extend such an offer without having made the final decision to hire a particular candidate?
The board has a retained attorney and a contracted consulting group to assist them with their search. It seems unlikely that the board’s attorney or consultants would recommend an approach that appears to violate state law. Has the board received bad advice or are they choosing to ignore the input that they have paid for?
Schools are a key ingredient in the health of a community. We deserve effective and transparent leadership.