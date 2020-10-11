Those in the boating world know the giant shoes Robert Peek wore for our beloved Dismal Swamp Canal. He was lockmaster, host, groundskeeper, maintenance man, historian, ambassador, entertainer, and most importantly, was someone who was genuinely caring of his boaters.
Everyone was a friend, and he wins a trophy for hospitality. Everyone knew Robert, and if you didn’t, you wanted to meet him.
So you all know how devastated we are in sharing the news of his sudden death. I like to picture him laughing with God, having a cup of coffee and a sweet breakfast treat, debating a few matters and having a good laugh while enjoying the heavenly companionship. I’m sure he has reeled in a few angels who could not stay away from the engaging conversations. Robert is just that way. He was a dear friend, and he will never be replaced.
Please remember his beloved wife Jackie and their family in this time of shock and loss. Also his co-workers at U.S. Facilities and the Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. If you would like to send any form of condolences please send them to: Jackie Peek and Family, c/o US Facilities, Inc., 2509 Reservation Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322-5217
DONNA STEWART
Camden
Editor’s note: The author is executive director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center.
Opinions that don’t fit our ideology aren’t attack on us
A frequent letter-writer has declared that “slander is as bad as murder,” which is ironic since he falsely accused me of making a “coded attack” on the U.S. Constitution. I wonder what he thinks the penalty for slander/murder should be.
I’m not one for making coded attacks, so I’ll say directly that those who interpret every expressed opinion which doesn’t fit perfectly into their own ideological framework as an attack on that framework are weak and insecure.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City