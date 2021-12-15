In a year of shutdowns and economic hardship, Americans sought to spend more time in the great outdoors. Here in North Carolina, the recreational boating and fishing industry was a key driver of economic activity in 2020, and the industry is poised to reach new heights in the years ahead.
A new report from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis shows us just how much of an impact recreational boating and fishing is making.
Nationally, outdoor recreation accounts for $689 billion in economic activity and 4.3 million jobs, with boating and fishing representing the largest contributor to the segment. Boating and fishing also lead the way in North Carolina’s $10 billion outdoor recreation economy, which, collectively, accounts for more than 123,000 jobs in the Tar Heel state.
Our state is blessed with a beautiful natural environment — mountains, campgrounds, forests, lakes, rivers, and shorelines — making our state the perfect place to discover, or rediscover, the great outdoors. With this renewed appreciation for nature comes opportunities for economic growth, powering job creation and strengthening American manufacturing.
As more Americans hit the open waters, boat manufacturers look forward to greatly contributing to our economy in a post-pandemic world.
JOAN MAXWELL
Edenton
Editor’s note: The author is co-founder and president of Regulator Marine in Edenton.