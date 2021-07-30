I read the recent column by Bob Schofield (The Daily Advance, July 21) saying that the GOP’s hysteria about the vaccine is killing people. I laughed out loud at such an ignorant statement. Apparently Schofield wants to be politically correct, but the facts tell a different story.
As I said in a recent letter, Dr Peter McCullough, chief of medicine at Baylor University, has said that alternative medicines would reduce symptoms in a couple of days so people could return to their daily lives. He testified before Congress to that effect but the media put a blanket over his testimony, not allowing it to be heard by the public. There is no doubt that some people have benefited by the vaccine but the vast majority of us may not have needed the treatment.
Then there is the case where Dr. McCullough has stated that approximately 50,000 people have died as a result of the vaccine. A small number, but I believe that evidence will reveal that the real number is way above that total.
Then there is the case of an Ohio Lawyer who has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a medical group alleging that the 50,000 number is correct based upon the sworn statement under oath by a whistleblower nurse who claims to have information that verifies the premise of the lawsuit.
Mr. Schofield might want to conduct some research before making a political statement disguised as fact. His reasoning that Republican politicians who know more now than they did six months ago is characterized in negative terms, but more current information such as I just provided is ignored.
One thing is for sure, the most important medical matter of our time is being hyped to the rafters by people on both sides, all of which have a political ax on the grinder’s wheel.
JOHN WOODARD
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 342 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S. and as of Monday, the number of deaths reported among people who’ve received the vaccine was 6,340. The Food and Drug Administration requires U.S. healthcare providers to report any death after a COVID-19 vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, even if it’s unclear the vaccine was the cause. The CDC has said that reports of adverse events after vaccinations, including deaths, “do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.”