As a citizen of Camden County, this letter is in response to your story in the Aug. 27 edition, “Camden manager to retire in December.”
We have been extraordinarily fortunate to have multiple experienced, highly responsible and capable managers in our fine county, and this may be an explanation for our quality of life. Although I hold high opinions of all our managers, these comments are focused on current Manager Ken Bowman.
I have attended governmental meetings he has led and participated in non-governmental functions like church services that he has attended. My observations are consistent with the professional services I have provided.
The U.S. Department of Labor has produced empirical indicators of governmental productivity, which, if utilized here, would produce high scores for Manager Bowman. Your earlier news report documents the impressive array of his high achievements. My independent appraisals are likely shared by many other citizens.
Manager Bowman interacts with others to create a relaxed environment. Both employees and citizens report favorable judgments about him. Those comfortable qualities allow for development of positive project outcomes, as we have seen. I have spoken with numerous individuals about him and have only heard positive comments.
Generally, others describe Manager Bowman as a man of integrity and empathy who has respect of citizens. He can delegate responsibility through his communication and influence. He has my highest respect.
LEON REED ADAMS
Camden