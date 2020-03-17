What does the noun “resolve” suggest to you? Former CIA director John Brennan wouldn’t know unless he’s determined to be an American traitor. That’s what one form of “resolve” means — that you’ve determined to be true to the goals you’ve set for yourself regardless of the cost. That’s John Brennan, who voted for the American Communist party leader, Gus Hall, in 1976. That’s the year born-again Christian Jimmy Carter ran for the presidency. That’s the year Brennan said he thought “we needed a change.”
And Brennan, the former holder of CIA, FBI and several other national security positions, is obviously a Russian fifth column asset hiding in plain sight. He masquerades as a good American while he plots to bring the president down. He was in on the impeachment farce and now he’s leading the impeachment sequel.
Brennan is drawing on his own resume for words, misdeeds and acts to accuse the president of. Comrade Brennan would risk civil war with his dream of destroying the president and the American way of life. It’s my dream to see the death of the socialist Democratic Party and its leaders imprisoned.
Brennan and his comrade Bernie Sanders don’t care one wit about America as long as they have their way. And then there’s “plastic man,” Joe Biden, who’ll do the socialists’ bidding.
The press, Congress, the church and American patriots need to wake up! Donald Trump will be re-elected and then it’ll be 1861 all over again!
Calvin Lacy
Hertford