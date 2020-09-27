I remember during the early 1970s watching the movie "Brian's Song." The movie was about the friendship of two football players (one black and one white) who played for the Chicago Bears.
Today, there is renewed interest in the story because of the passing of Gale Sayers, the African American who was friends with Brian Piccolo.
Right now there is great racial unrest and violence shaking both our cities and our nation. We have hurtful rhetoric being spewed out like a toxic fog that does not help the situation at all.
The movie "Brian's Song" and the story it was based on is a very powerful example of how we can all build bridges, not burn them.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City