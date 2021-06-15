Referring to your letter in the June 11th edition, "Treating Brown as a celebrity creates more division," someone finally had the guts to state the real truth about this tragedy.
Mr. Bradley Duncan's letter highlighted the situation in a precise way. Each individual has a choice in the actions they take and those actions create consequences that have to be accepted.
People today make excuses for their behaviors — "someone made me do this." This is not true. No one makes someone else do something.
Mr. Brown made the choice to resist arrest and use his vehicle as a weapon to facilitate that resistance. His death was the consequence of that decision. Maybe there should be a civil rights investigation to find out how many lives he ruined with his drug dealing.
BALDWIN KEITH RENNER
Elizabeth City