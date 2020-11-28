Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe is a remarkable leader. He’s dedicated, honorable, approachable and fair. He’s a fantastic role model.
When he was hired in 2012, he molded a police department that has become part of the fabric of our community. His men and women reflect his commitment to service and personal relationships; it’s a philosophy that has served our diverse little city extremely well. He has also been recognized by his peers, on a statewide basis, as a top-notch police chief.
And now, serving as our interim city manager, he is again displaying his well-honed leadership skills. Determined to continue moving our city forward, he has, by all accounts, handled his new responsibilities in a timely and effective manner.
Our new, permanent city manager will find our house in order when he takes the helm in mid-January.
We are extremely fortunate to have a man of Eddie Buffaloe’s character and experience guiding our city. His leadership contributions, both as our chief of police and interim city manager have helped make Elizabeth City a wonderful place to call home.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City