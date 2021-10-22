Congratulations to Elizabeth City Public Safety Director and acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe Jr. on his appointment by Gov. Roy cooper to his cabinet as the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. The DPS secretary serves as the sole representative on the governor’s cabinet for state law enforcement, correction and emergency response community.
We are delighted to witness this historic moment, but sad to see him leave our city. He has done a tremendous job as the chief of police and an exceptional job as acting city manager on more than one occasion.
We extend our well wishes to him knowing that he will perform at the highest level because that’s who he is. He is honest, trustworthy, loyal, dedicated, God-fearing and has a special skill in solving difficult problems.
We are going to miss his articulate and professional skills and his ability to deal fairly and faithfully with all people.
I miss him already.
HEZEKIAH BROWN
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Elizabeth City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe Jr.’s last day with the city is Oct. 31.