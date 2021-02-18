You've heard it said that the fruit doesn't fall far from the tree. So with that in mind consider this:
Everybody knows that President Thomas Jefferson's vice president, Aaron Burr, killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel. But most people don't know Burr was also tried for treason but not convicted.
Burr plotted to seize Louisiana and part of Mexico to start a new country with him as the founder and president for life. If he had been convicted he could have faced the death penalty. But all charges were dropped.
Fast forward to 2021 you'll find that Aaron Burr has kindred in the U.S. Senate, namely Richard Mauze Burr, who's proud to claim the connection to his infamous 12th cousin 12 generations removed. Nothing wrong with that, except it shows how some old sayings should not always be discounted.
In my opinion, Richard Burr is as treacherous as his ancestor, Aaron. Aaron turned on his own country while out of office but Richard turned on his own president while still in the Senate, voting to convict him of the House's impeachment charge, "incitement of insurrection," for the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Aaron's treachery destroyed his political career and here's hoping Richard's will as well.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford