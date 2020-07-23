The U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year passed House Joint Resolution 79 to remove the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Meanwhile, the Senate has not even considered Senate Joint Resolution 6, which will do the same.
Congress initially put in the deadline; Congress can also remove it.
Currently, there are 48 co-sponsors of the bill — but our North Carolina senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, are not among them.
I sent a handwritten letter to both senators in May, asking them to please support equal rights for all by removing the deadline. I included a copy of a letter to the editor I wrote in 1980 about the need to pass the ERA.
It disappoints me greatly that, 40 years later, the ERA has not become part of the U.S. Constitution. Let’s not continue to disappoint our daughters by not protecting their rights under the Constitution.
Please send a handwritten letter to ask Sens. Tillis and Burr to support SJR 6. Their address is simple: U.S. Senate, Washington DC 20510.
SUE ENGELHARDT
Hertford
Not the time for council to raise its pay $250 a month
The mayor and some of the city councilors in Elizabeth City are seeking to raise their salaries. What is the criteria used to determine the decision?
One may say it is the number of council meetings one attends. Another may say it’s not the number but the quality of those meetings.
I’m not arguing for or against the raises because I don’t know how to judge it.
However, in the troubled times we are experiencing, I don’t think I would be asking for a raise. Justified or not, not right now. No, not me.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Before this letter was received, Elizabeth City City Council and the mayor agreed to raise their salaries in the fiscal year that started July 1 by $250 a month.