While Congress goes about its business, our nurses go about theirs, easing pain and saving lives while caring for their own families at home.
Roughly 90 percent of nurses in our country are women; on average, men who are nurses out-earn women nurses by $6,000 a year.
If we had the Equal Rights Amendment, pay inequities like this one would be illegal. Domestic abuse victims would have firmer protection under law. Women would have equal rights under the Constitution they’ve never had in our 243-year history.
Right now there is a bill, Senate Joint Resolution 6, gathering dust in Washington, D.C. Its sole purpose is to remove the deadline from the already ratified ERA. Congress put it there; Congress can remove it. The House already has.
I'd ask U.S. Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to please sign on in support of SJRes6 this week and lobby their leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to take it to the floor for a vote.
JUDY LOTAS
Duck