Joe Biden’s hatred of Donald Trump appears to be greater than his love for our country. His executive order stopping construction on the Keystone pipeline and his bans on the drilling of oil on federal land, and the debacle of his abandonment of our citizens and other allies in Afghanistan, have led to the failure of this administration. Now our inept president could be a prime cause of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Putin saw this weakness of the United States government and reasoned that a bunch of fools would allow him to regain the Russian prestige and power of the collapsed Soviet Union. Putin is a former KGB agent who is attempting to restore the power of our former Cold War enemy. Presidents Reagan and Trump both prevented North Korea, Iran, the Soviet Union and China from taking aggressive measures, making the United States the most powerful nation through military power and strength.
The current inflation, which includes extravagant gasoline prices, is another failure of Biden’s leadership and that of the Democratic party. Compounding those failures is the Biden administration allowing drug cartels and hordes of undocumented immigrants to invade our country through the southern border.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Putin modern-day stand-in for Rome’s Pontius Pilate
Consider two statements: “And God said, ‘Let there be light. And there was light.’” Putin said, “Let there be war. And there was war.”
In relation to what many call “the greatest story ever told,” (that is, the Jesus story), who, in our world, is playing which role? Is Putin playing the Roman emperor, good old what’s his name, who rubber-stamped the death of Jesus? Is Putin currently “crucifying” Ukraine?
I think that most people are suffering just a bit of what the Ukrainians are suffering. I know that I feel for, and with them, although I cannot see that my atom’s worth of suffering is helping them, or anyone else, for that matter.
For that matter, why am I not elated that it is someone else who is suffering instead of me?