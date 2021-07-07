Regarding City Councilman Johnnie Walton’s request that the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department pay a $10,300 match for a state grant for repair of the pier at the George M. Wood Memorial Park as reported by your newspaper on Friday, July 2.
Please note that while the Wood Park is in the city of Elizabeth City’s city limits, it is located in Camden County, not Pasquotank County. The namesake for the park was an icon in Camden County through his family’s business interests, his North Carolina legislative career and a run for governor in our state.
Surely Camden County would be the appropriate source for matching funds and not the taxpayers of Pasquotank County.
BETSY MEADS
Elizabeth City
There’s no pride in being cruel, teaching fear
One of my favorite Broadway tunes includes these words: “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear. You’ve got to be taught from year to year. It has to be drummed in your dear little ear. You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
The point the writer tried to make is that these things are not natural. I fear that too many people now take those words to mean these should be the goals of parents.
The title of a book recently published, is “Cruelty is the Point.” We are told that the military in some countries recruit children, even under age 10, and force them to be cruel, to shoot people without showing any remorse — sure that those children eventually will feel no remorse, will even feel pride in being cruel. Big Brother, in George Orwell’s “1984,” teaches that power is the ability to make others suffer.
Then President-elect Joe Biden said last November that “we should lead by the power of our example, not by the example of our power.”
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City