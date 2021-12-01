The spirit of Christmas means a lot of different things to people. To me, it means the spirit of joy and life inside me. It means feeling the spirit of our holy father each and every day, not just at Christmas
Christmas has a lot of value. To me, it’s more spiritual. The spirit of Christmas is the happiness on each child’s face. I wish everyday was Christmas. To me, Christmas is a magical happening, one I’d like to have in my heart and soul all year long. And as long as a person truly believes, they can have that Christmas magic all year long.
I value my true friendships with people. Presents are great, and I enjoy them, but people are priceless.
You know if you have the Christmas spirit inside you, you can, like a home heating radiator, radiate kindness and glory that exceeds the value of any gift. A car runs on gasoline; as human beings, we run on pure adrenaline. And just like when that car runs down, we run down also. So we have to renew ourselves so our light can shine for this world.
I love Christmas. I am somewhat of a Christmas fanatic. The Christmas lights shine so brightly. And when I sing a song in my church, I feel all aglow inside. And the messages in those songs hopefully will have an impact, bringing a sense of hope to all.
So don’t just hang around like a Christmas stocking. Get up and feel Christmas all around you. And hopefully, you’ll be a blessing to us all.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City