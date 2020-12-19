Here’s a fun and easy way to reach out to your homebound friends this Christmas: Be a parade of one, two or three cars!
Just imagine what your parade would mean to a loved one who has been homebound this year. Be a solo parade, or invite your Sunday School class, high school friends, or family to join.
Be creative by following just a few simple steps and you’ll be on the road to delivering a carload of cheer!
1. Organization is key. It also prevents hurting the feelings of your eager volunteers and homebound loved ones. Also, call your homebound friend and arrange an approximate time for your parade. Daytime is best so that all the excitement will not wake their neighbors.
2. Keep it so simple, inexpensive and easy so that you and your other parade volunteers can just jump in your cars and focus on the fun.
3. Have a list of names, complete addresses and phone numbers of your homebound friends. Start with five or so for your first parade.
4. If your list grows long, use a “delivery” app that will create the most efficient driving route. This will save time and keep the parade exciting.
5. Emphasize easy when it comes to decorations. Blow up 15-inch balloons and “trap them” as you roll up the back windows of your car. Visibility for the driver is key. You can also put a wreath, red nose and antlers, or garland on your vehicle.
6. If you’re with family, it’s COVID-safe to do some caroling from your car. Use “OnStar,” if you have that function, to amplify the fun when you reach your homebound friend’s home. For a COVID-safe parade with a group of friends, wear masks, roll down the windows, and play your loved one’s favorite Christmas music! You can also wave, cheer and blow kisses!
7. According to instructions from the Elizabeth City City Manager’s Office, you should turn on your headlights and use your car flashers when parked on the street.
8. Sign a Christmas, Hannukah, birthday or New Year’s card and hand-deliver it for yourself or the whole crew. Cards only cost 50 cents.
Your parade will be delivering hope, joy, encouragement, love, fun and much-needed friendship that will make someone’s day!
Elizabeth Cunningham
Elizabeth City