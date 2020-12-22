One Christmas carol, “Come and Worship,” refers to “the infant light.” I don’t think I have ever thought of light as being either an infant or an adult. It’s as if light has just been born. Once, God (the universe) said, “Let there be light.” This time, it is saying, “Let light be there” — in the baby Jesus, the brand new light.
The carol is addressed to four groups of beings: angels, shepherds, sages and saints and tells each group what to do.
The angels, it says, sang “creation’s story” once. Now their job is to “wing their flight” everywhere and proclaim the “Messiah’s birth.” How does one “wing a flight”? The shepherds are told to “worship the king” because God is now living with humans.
The sages are told to “leave their contemplations” and seek that which every nation desires. Finally, the saints, who have spent years bending before the altar, longing “with hope and fear,” are told about the Second Coming.
Suddenly the Lord will descend and appear in in his temple. Every group is told to “Come and worship. Come and worship.”
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City