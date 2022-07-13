Do you ever wonder why Californians are so much different than everyone else? They seem to have an emotional affliction that makes them tilt mostly to the left. Even the governor, Gavin Newsom, has it in a big way.
Does it have anything to do with the weather or is there something in the water? Could it be the smog? Of course, everybody has some degree of smog so I don’t believe that’s it. So what, then, causes it?
I’ve always thought the earthquakes Californians endure may be why Californians are crazier than the rest of the country.
But since Donald Trump’s presidency there’s been a decided shift in the way North Carolinians think so I decided to do a little research on the earthquake theory. Turns out that North and South Carolina have almost as many earthquakes as California but our quakes have less intensity, are less violent, less frequent and, with few exceptions, leave no signs of damage. We actually feel them more than we know but don’t realize it simply because our quakes leave almost no visible damage.
So, why are Carolinians getting more Californian-acting and left-leaning by the day? Could the answer be that God is fed up with America living on the fault lines?
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Literature, scripture both explore our dark side
In one of his stories, Nathaniel Hawthorne writes about “good” people who attended a party in the forest with Satan, including “white bearded elders of the church who had whispered wanton words to the maids of their households,” young women who had buried their babes in shallow graves, women who had poisoned their husbands and sons who had poisoned their fathers to inherit their property.
Mark Twain wrote that everyone is a moon and has a dark side which he never shows to anyone. Sigmund Freud went farther. He said that we all have a “sinful” self, which we hide, especially from ourselves. Karl Jung supported the general ideas but differed on some details.
Passages supporting each of these views can be found the sacred scriptures used in local churches. However, neither of these applies to you or me.