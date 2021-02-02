The Jan. 29 column by Holly Audette, in yet another attempt to defend the indefensible, mentions statements made by Jimmy Carter, on a single occasion, a June 28, 2019 panel discussion. His comments were in response to questioning, expressed his doubts about the legitimacy of Donald Trump's election win, totaled five sentences, and were followed by laughter from both himself and the audience.
Audette wants to suggest that this 30-second sound clip is the same thing as Trump's months-long relentless effort to delegitimize Joe Biden's presidential win and overthrow his election. She calls this comparing "apples to apples."
These two situations have about as much in common as watermelons and kangaroos. I suggest that Audette google the phrase "apples to apples" before using this expression again.
While she is at it, she might also look up "red herring" and "false equivalence."
Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump. Apples to apples? Not even close.
ROD PHILLIPS
Edenton