Cartoonists amaze me with their drawings and their insights. They analyze complicated situations, simplify them, and make piercings comments.
A recent cartoon in The Daily Advance makes the point that the people who are advocating disrespect for law and order by protesting stay-at-home orders are likely to say when a black person is shot while being stopped, allegedly, for a traffic violation, "He or she should have respectfully done what the officers told them to do."
As Shakespeare said, "What fools we mortals be." Everyone except you and me of course.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City