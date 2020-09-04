In a previous letter I reported that many political cartoons, especially about President Donald Trump, are very inaccurate or just plain wrong.
So you can imagine my shock when I opened Tuesday’s edition of the paper and saw the cartoon portraying President Trump making a Nazi-like salute.
That’s wrong! Trump is not the one pushing for Medicare for all and more government control of our healthcare. Nether he or his party for the Green New Deal. This monster has a $90 trillion price tag. With a national debt of nearly $25 trillion, what do you think $90 trillion will do to our economy?
I openly challenge Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to answer that question.
Oh and by the way, Trump is not the socialist. Between now and election day I know we will be seeing little news but a whole lot of hogwash in the media. This terrible cartoon is a prime example of the latter.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The $90 trillion figure cited by the author comes from assumptions about the proposed Green New Deal in a study produced by the American Action Forum, a self-described “center-right policy institute.” The AAF developed a dollar figure or range for each policy category in the GND and then compiled them into a total projected cost. The AAF estimates the GND would cost between $51 trillion and $93 trillion over 10 years.
Left-handed people see the world differently than others
Who are these left-handed people? I am one myself, and I can tell you that the road left-handed people travel hasn’t been easy.
I have always been a little on the clumsy side. I even put my shirts and pants on backward sometimes. How embarrassing! At work, I put the takeout food bags on the rack backward. That’s just how my mind’s eye sees it.
I’m also no seamstress. Not even close. All my sewing options seem to tie my fingers and feet together. Sewing is not on my list of favorite things. I do like to cook, write, sing, or do small crafts. Writing in fact is a passion of mine. It’s all I think about.
I am a smart person. Left-handed people see things differently than right-handed people.
Left-handed people also see their world in a different dimension. It’s hard to explain unless you’re one of the chosen ones.
Left-handed people are in a category all their own. I think some of us even have that extra something, a sixth sense or whatever you want to call it.
I don’t know about genetics, but I know of four people in our family who are left-handed. When my mother went to school, the teachers would tie your hand around your back if you were left-handed. How cruel!
Don’t ever put a left-handed person on the chopping block. We’re here to stay. We are not going anywhere.
We are creative people. We have a lot of ideas and big imaginations. And like the John Travolta movie, “Phenomenon,” yes we are.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City