Americans are so wont to say things like Remember the Alamo, Remember the Maine, Remember Pearl Harbor and Remember 9/11. We now have another remembrance: Tuesday, April 20, 2021. It’s the day a much-confused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on dead George Floyd and thanked him for “sacrificing your life for justice” and said that because of Floyd his “name will always be synonymous with justice.”
Pelosi is a thoroughly confused person much like the Jews of 1000 BC when Israel repeatedly rejected and despised God’s counsel. Calling them fools he spoke through King Solomon, saying he would laugh at their calamity and mock them when fear came upon them like a whirlwind. You’ll find it in 1st chapter of Proverbs, paying close attention to verses 22-32. That’s the reason for Pelosi’s confusion: God is mocking us!
I watched all of the videos and heard Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe even while he was standing, sitting and in and out of the police car. I saw his reluctance to obey the law as per Titus 3: 1-2 & Romans 13:3-4.
Derek Chauvin is typical of so many rotten cops that should be severely disciplined but he’s no murderer. He should have been tried for some level of manslaughter but never murder. Floyd’s long-term use of drugs was killing him; his tussle with the police simply quickened the onset of his death.
The real tragedy is they never prosecute those at the top. Those who make the rules and teach police tactics are the guilty ones, not the cop on the beat. He’s only doing as he was taught.
Chokeholds and kneeling on a suspect should stop intermediately. Once the officer gains control there’s no need for further bullying. What Chauvin did with his knee was for show. For his arrogance and lack of empathy he should spend a long time in jail, but it shouldn’t be for murder.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford