The story about the $15 million check in N.C. Education Lottery proceeds from state Superintendent of Schools Mark Johnson to Edenton-Chowan Schools officials for the new John A. Holmes High School is cause for celebration.
The next time you buy a lottery ticket remember where the $15 million came from to replace the aging 70-year-old school.
Is there anyone out there who remembers Mr. John Albert Holmes, for whom the school was named? We who were in the Edenton schools during the late 1930s and 1940s are few and far between these days.
It was like yesterday when I was just a young, incorrigible (as one of my first teachers referred to me) elementary school fellow. We would go single file into the auditorium which was built in 1937 (the Works Progress Administration days) as I recall and have an opening round of song and pledge allegiance to our flag. They even had us singing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which, at the time, none of us youngsters knew the origin of or the message it conveyed.
Each year on Nov. 11, at exactly 11 a.m., Superintendent Holmes would stand on the stage dressed in his three-piece dark suit (he was an impressive man) and pull out from his vest pocket his watch and open it. We were reminded of the day, hour and minute the Great World War ended. He was a veteran of the war himself.
I never — a long, long time — heard one disparaging remark about this man we were so very, very fond of.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Trump best candidate to do the job voters want
OK people, this is it. The election is now here. It is time to vote.
Now I will not and cannot tell you how to vote. The best I can do in this letter is share my thoughts and opinion. I am voting for Donald Trump and here’s why: He is the best candidate for the office.
I am not voting for Trump because he’s the winner of some personally contest. Like many officers I served under in the Navy, President Trump has a job to do. Yes, I understand that many despise the man. I get it.
However, just remember what I said about doing the job you were put in the position to do. Trump is doing it successfully and I believe he will continue to do it successfully in the next four years.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City