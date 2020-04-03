I am not a conspiracy theorist but the results of this virus seem to be playing out before our eyes.
For years the Chinese have been attempting to pass the U.S. as the lead economy, until now. Their economy is declining while ours is rising rapidly. So you could say that they released the virus to pull our economy down while they work to build theirs up.
If we did not pump trillions of dollars into our economy this plan could have worked. China and Russia have been buying gold by the ton in order that their currency would replace the dollar as the world's reserve currency. We have learned that we have been sold out by corporatists that moved production of most items formerly produced here to factories in China, including medical items so that their slave labor would produce higher profits.
But the Trump administration is changing all that. Now the Chinese are complaining about us complaining about them and threatening to not ship raw materials to us to make our own anti-bacterials.
One must wonder what the devil were they doing creating a deadly virus to start with? When we discover the real origins of the release, if it is proven that the release was performed on purpose, there is no telling what the result will be but it won't be pretty.
John Woodard
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: Although the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 1 million people around the world, killing more than 50,000 of them, was first reported in China, there is no evidence China created or released it on the world.