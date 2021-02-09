China is the largest contributor to many, if not most, detrimental influences on the United States. The COVID-19 virus came from Wuhan, China, and has killed hundreds of thousands of our citizens.
There is also the debacle caused by money-grabbing politicians who, because of Chinese lobbyists, supported policies that sent a lot of our manufacturing to China.
Any politician of either party influenced by our No. 1 danger — Chinese influence — should be voted from office. Some Republicans are as guilty as the left-wing Democrats in ruining our beloved United States. We need more leaders with backbone such as former President Trump.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City