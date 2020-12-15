Contrary to what some “always Trumpers” have been brainwashed to believe, the COVID-19 virus is real, not a hoax by Democrats. Even the supreme autocrat himself got himself infected, hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. Was this a hoax?
As you read this, or avoid reading this, thousands of real human beings are being infected with this real virus every hour of every day. Many end up in a hospital on a respirator. Many die from this virus every hour.
The terrible surge we are in right now will get much worse in the next month. Why? Because many of you will choose your egotistical “freedom” over the welfare of others and yourselves. You will refuse to wear a mask and follow the other lifesaving precautions.
As you wrap yourselves up in your Trumpian delusions, I ask you to meditate on this teaching of your Lord Jesus Christ: “You shall love your neighbor as (you love) yourself.”
JERRY GILL
Hertford