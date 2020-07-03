Our community has financial struggles even on a good day. Given what we’re facing right now with unemployment, reduced sales taxes, and other challenges because of COVID-19, it’s hard for me to imagine why the Chowan County Board of Commissioners wouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet for an industry that’s slated to bring us jobs, investment and tax dollars.
We’re a small, Tier 1 community that badly needs an economic shot in the arm, especially now. If we have an opportunity to create jobs and infuse cash into our local tax coffers — and we do have that opportunity with the Timbermill wind project —then we need to embrace it.
Our neighbors in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties have been reaping the benefits from the Amazon Wind Farm located there for years. Those counties have received more than $2 million in taxes in the last three years. Landowners there have received more than $600,000 in lease payments — money that helps level out their income when farming has a challenging year. The Timbermill project would bring the same kind of stability to our area, but that will only happen if we keep the existing wind ordinance in place.
The wind ordinance we already have in place is the same one they have in Pasquotank and Perquimans. It’s a robust ordinance that does everything we need it to do to protect our people, their rights and their property. Let’s hope our county commissioners do not pass any ordinance that will discourage this opportunity for economic development and job creation in our community.
Our community needs this investment, and our county needs the revenues. We’re excited about Timbermill moving forward, and encourage our leaders to do whatever we can to make sure this project rolls ahead.
WIN DALE
Edenton
Editor’s note: The author is executive director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.