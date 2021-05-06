Many Americans don’t or won’t wear masks, social distance, or get vaccinated. Yet they consider themselves to be “good Christians.” Until they themselves get infected and sick, the pandemic is other people’s problem.
I believe that wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, and getting vaccinated are — with some exceptions for personal health reasons — moral and spiritual imperatives.
This is expressed in Christian terms as follows:
We deny the illusions of our ego for the love of God and our fellow human beings. We wear a mask and get vaccinated for a purpose beyond and higher than ourselves: God and other people.
This should be a “no-brainer” for those who claim to be Christians.
JERRY GILL
Hertford