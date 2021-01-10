I am writing this letter because I strongly feel that words of peace and hope for us Christians and Americans is greatly needed during this time.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5th, the U.S. had an insurrection and an attempted coup of our democracy. The pandemonium that occurred in the Capitol building caused thousands of dollars worth of property damage. Several events led up to this chaos; however that is not what this letter is about.
I do not want the people of America, especially the Christian believers in America, to worry or even be concerned about the future of our beloved country. I want all true Christ-following believers to totally trust that God almighty has the future of America in his hands.
I saw something on the internet that I want to share with my fellow Christians. A few weeks ago, I read a blog by a man named Dave Lawson who said he has always wondered why the Psalmist, in Psalm 23, mentions that God “anoints his head with oil.”
Mr. Lawson explains this phrase by talking about sheep. Sheep are tormented by little flies that lay eggs in the sheep’s nostrils, which turn into worms and drive the sheep to beat their head against a rock. He also says that the eyes and ears of sheep are tormented by insects. That is why the shepherd anoints their whole head with oil. The oil forms a barrier of protection against the harmful insects, providing some peace for the sheep.
We Christians can ask God to “anoint our head with oil” by allowing the Holy Spirit to protect our heart and mind. It is possible for Christian believers to be free from times of mental torment and worrisome thoughts invading our mind repeatedly throughout the day. God can give peaceful minds to any Christian who is willing to carry all of their concerns to him in prayer.
In closing, I wish for a peaceful transition of presidential powers and minds full of spiritual peace for my fellow believers for this new year. God will freely and gladly give peace to anyone who asks him for it.
RICHARD CARTWRIGHT
Elizabeth City