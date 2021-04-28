The League of Women Voters of the U.S. is calling for today, Thursday, April 29, to be a “Day of Action” by promoting redistricting reform nationwide. We are joining that effort here in northeastern North Carolina by strongly encouraging the General Assembly to adopt redistricting reform for the 2021 redrawing of voting districts which will be used during this new decade.
During the last decade, we had gerrymandered districts and each person’s vote did not have equal value. We deserve, as voters, to have an open and participatory process that will produce maps that are fair and reflect our communities while ensuring legislators’ accountability to us, their voters.
A bill was recently introduced in the N.C. House and if passed, will advance the drawing of fair maps. It’s House Bill 347, the Fair Maps Act. This bill calls for a citizens redistricting commission that preserves a substantial role for legislative leaders.
Let’s end the practice of gerrymandering where legislators pick their voters! Let’s stop the constant court battles! North Carolina voters deserve better and every person’s vote should count equally. It’s time to move forward on voting rights.
Join us by contacting your state legislators: state Sen. Bob Steinburg, D-Chowan; state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford; and state Rep. Edward Godwin, R-Chowan. Ask them to support reform.
SUE ENGELHARDT
Hertford
Editor’s note: The author is a member of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina.