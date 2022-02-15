I would like to know why Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services needs help from a Missouri EMS crew paid for with a Federal Emergency Assistance Agency grant when there are only four openings in Pasquotank-Camden EMS?
According to the Pasquotank County manager, only 19 full-time personnel left in a year. I would like to know how many part-time personnel also left? Also, of the full-time personnel who left, how many were paramedics and had longevity with the department? Also, how many employees with more than five years of service have left the system in the past five years?
I have spoken to most of the personnel who have left and leadership is always the issue they point to as their reason for leaving.
When you call for an ambulance you expect the highest credentialed and trained provider (paramedic) to respond. In Pasquotank-Camden EMS you will get the medium or lowest-credentialed (advanced emergency medical technician or basic EMT) to respond and hope the zone paramedic is not busy. If this is the service that our elected officials are OK with, then citizens should be informed when they call 911.
I also do not believe the vehicles purchased by the citizens should be used for personal transportation when EMS workers live outside the county. That is a burden on the taxpayers of the county.
When you have the wrong leadership in place failure is the only option. Pasquotank-Camden EMS is proving that. I want the highest level of care. Do you?