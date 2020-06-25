We have been extremely fortunate to have Rich Olson as our city manager for almost 17 years.
He is smart, dedicated, honest, well-respected and results-oriented. He’s always on duty and determined to do good work. He has put together an effective, hard-working leadership team, emphasizing continued education, training, and rapid, informative customer service.
He also was expert in finding grant money from various government and private organizations. This is funding that allowed tremendous improvements in our community of which we will all benefit for many years.
Yes, Mr. Olson has his detractors, some on our City Council. And, like any dynamic leader, he has made mistakes. But he constantly learned, and continued to move our little city forward with courage and enthusiasm. Regardless of the current challenge, and there have been many during his tenure, we knew that a knowledgeable, hands-on professional was at the helm, guiding us in the correct direction.
Rich Olson was a trusted leader and he will be missed.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City
Cooper’s removal of monuments poor leadership
Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to remove the Confederate monuments from the state Capitol based on behavior of the radical mobs is an example of poor leadership. Reconstruction of the history of North Carolina is repulsive to the majority of its citizens.
There is no reason to take action to remove Confederate heritage because of radical mobs whose free speech involves destruction and disruption under the guise of a peaceful protest.
Politicians seeking votes based on political correctness should not be elected by destructive malcontents intent upon eradicating history.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City