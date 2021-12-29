Is it me or does it just not seem like Christmas anymore without the Christmas(y) weather? You know, the kind we had in the past when we were young sprouts and the cold spritzed dark late-October to mid-November days with sleet and snow and maybe an icicle or two?
The climate change politicos said they’d fix this if they were elected. Well, they’re in office and it’s still getting hotter and dryer like we knew it would because it’s a naturally occurring God thing and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it.
There’s a very big reason for all of the above happening. Remember back in 760 BC, some 2,781 years ago, when God, whose son’s birthday millions celebrate with drunkenness and debauched revelry every year, addressed this very kind of situation. Well, not exactly. But it did involve hot dry weather in a way.
Back in 760 BC, God reminded the Jews that it was he who selected them and placed them in a most desirable place — on a mountaintop called Jerusalem, a place that God referred to as his vineyard where all works would be greatly blessed and multiply without hindrance. He expected great things from his people but they let him down so he turned his vineyard into a dust bowl. He removed all the protections and abandoned them to die.
Shouldn’t God be able to expect more from his people than raunchy secular Christmas tunes and airport opinion polls with people saying that Christmas is all about being home with the family, Christmas gifts, dinners and partying?
Yeah, I know. I love the magic in the air at Christmas — all the pageantry, jingle bells everywhere, and Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.” But in recent years Christmas songs have taken on a darker side. So keep on singing all those Christmas songs to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. Maybe you’ll hit on one that God likes.
Fast forward to our time and we have a similar thing in America as was happening in 760 BC. Just as the Jews were led by God into what is today’s Israel, the Pilgrims were divinely led to the new world on a holy mission for God. In a striking similarity the Pilgrims met with some early success. But as the country grew the people fell more and more away from God until now he’s removed his protective hand from around us.
Just as in 760 BC, God is abandoning us and leaving us to die of our own devices. No longer can we depend on vast oceans to shield us from attack when anyone can simply wade across the border. Not only that but we now have a president who is leading our nation to ruin.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford