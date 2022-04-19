Offshore wind has the potential to strengthen communities throughout North Carolina and the Tidewater region of Virginia, creating jobs and supporting local businesses in the growing clean energy economy. To reach that goal, we must continue to develop our state’s potential for offshore renewable energy investment and ensure our local workforce has the skills necessary to fill these jobs.
That’s why I am grateful to the College of The Albemarle for having the vision and foresight to apply for a grant that will help train workers in the maritime and offshore wind industries.
Through funds provided by the American Rescue Plan, the Good Jobs Challenge Grant would allow the college to train about 150 local students per year to have high-paying careers in an industry that is poised for continued growth.
Offshore wind already supports a robust energy supply chain comprised of North Carolina-based companies, with a massive opportunity to further expand manufacturing of the hundreds of parts that comprise a single wind turbine.
Moreover, once online, offshore wind projects like the one planned at Kitty Hawk will help bring in millions of dollars to our state over the next decade, supporting jobs and strengthening local communities.
It is encouraging to see support for offshore wind continue to grow here in North Carolina and throughout the region. Adding this clean, sustainable option to our diverse mix of energy resources will only help create more job opportunities and investment while improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians.