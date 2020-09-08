I love an honest, robust debate. It’s what separates our government from all others. But too often our coarsening society has cheapened robust debate into character assassination of anyone who holds an opposing view. That’s why I take umbrage with two key attacks on my personal integrity in Martha Johnson’s column on Friday, entitled “Steinburg just another sycophant for Trump.”
First, I noticed that those of us supporting President Trump and his conservative agenda can only be a “sycophant.” At my age, I’ve been called a name or two. I can take that, believe me. But I’ve also learned that the left wing belittles conservatives as knuckle-dragging Neanderthals who cannot think for themselves and most certainly, we conservatives cannot have independently arrived at logical conclusions.
I find it quite ironic that President Obama admonished the press in his last press conference, “You’re not supposed to be sycophants, you’re supposed to be skeptics, you’re supposed to ask me tough questions.” But somehow that standard is different for conservatives. If we ask a “tough question” about the shifting recommendations on hydroxychloroquine, we are equated to “promoting the ingestion of cyanide.” Strange, isn’t it?
One of the reasons President Trump won both the 2016 Republican primary and 2016 general election is that he spoke up for the people whose values and opinions were disparaged by the political establishment, mainstream media and liberal elites. He won votes that no other Republican candidate earned previously, because these voters were tired of having their opinions and real-life experiences dismissed as racist, unscientific or ignorant. Ms. Johnson may belittle me as a sycophant, and have quite a good laugh about it, but I suspect she will learn again that the voters here are not amused.
Second, Friday’s column egregiously compared my work for Currituck County to individuals who were convicted of public crimes. There is no mention of the bipartisan NC Ethics Commission dismissing a complaint about my work, no mention of its findings that “there is a lack of probable violation” even worthy of further investigation — just a defamatory accusation.
You want to know why most people are not involved in politics? It’s often the ugly, character assassination attempts like the original complaint. Here’s the truth about the Currituck County basketball tournament. A known liberal activist who publicly supported my political opponent filed a bogus complaint. The complaint was investigated and dismissed, but it served its purpose. You see, now it can be referenced in political ads, mailers, and columns like Ms. Johnson’s.
Do these detractors share the full story of my private work to benefit the local economy and the actual results? No. Do they acknowledge that I precleared my proposal with the Ethics Commission before submitting to Currituck County? No. Instead, they willfully ignore the facts and attack my integrity in an attempt to win an election.
And that’s the real purpose of Friday’s column. It wasn’t a robust debate of public policy. It was an attempt to bully conservatives into the shadows, to make us believe our opinions are unwelcome in the public square. I am glad to take those bullets for my friends and neighbors, because I know the people of northeastern North Carolina are not buying it for one minute.
BOB STEINBURG
Edenton
Editor’s note: The author is a state senator representing the 1st Senate District of North Carolina.