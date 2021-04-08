This letter is prompted by the column by Hezekiah Brown published in your April 5th edition and offered in support of his arguments.
Indeed, Mr. Brown’s position that we can advance by collaboration is correct and for this area, profound. His fundamental premise acknowledges our groups of highly talented, exceptionally bright and astute citizens. From my background in the sociological appraisal of individuals, I must place Mr. Brown very high on this list of highly talented, exceptionally bright and astute citizens.
He is not alone, however, as the work of our intellectual elite shows. Consider the contributions, based on insightful social critiques, of Holly Audette. A local writer, she repeatedly presents awareness of critical forces, their interactions, and proposals for improvement.
She is not alone either, for consider the work of Michael McLain, Bob Steinburg, Marc O’Neal, Reggie Ponder, Laura Jolley, John Maurice, Clay Perkins, J.C. Cole and many others.
Mr. Brown’s emphasis on groups sharing skills and resources is highly pertinent to our time. Consider the column by Star Parker in your Feb. 26th edition. She identified variables keeping racial groups from more constructive collaboration. Readers concerned about productive and safe teamwork by racial groups must see her work!
L. REED ADAMS
Camden
Those who inflict cruelty have deep need to do so
As I get ready for the next round of insults, I reflect upon the reality that those who pride themselves on their cruelty — or whatever euphemism for cruelty that they wish to employ — are in fact cruel.
But like virtue, vice is a double-edged sword. The need to inflict pain is need indeed, and neediness is a decidedly exploitable weakness.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City