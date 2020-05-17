Regarding Walter Williams’ column, “Don’t let government capitalize on crisis,” published in your May 13 edition, I thought most of us learned how a progressive income tax worked by the time we left high school.
If you have an income that puts you in the 32% tax bracket, you don’t pay 32% on the entire income, just on that part that falls inside that bracket. The income that falls below that bracket is taxed at lower rates.
Actually, the federal income tax on an income of $150,000, for the tax year 2019, for a single filer with the standard $12,400 deduction, would be $27,104.00, not $48,800 as Williams claims.
Next, the idea that the U.S. government would impose a wealth tax of 32% starting with your first dollar of worth is absurd. If we read on in the article that Williams apparently selectively cribbed from (Investopedia.com, “Wealth Tax,” by Julia Kagen on March 3, 2020, we learn that in France, for example, their wealth tax ranges between 0.5% and 1.5% and doesn’t kick in until assets (in France, this is real estate only) exceed approximately $870,000. In Spain, their wealth tax ranges from 0.2% to 3.45% and starts at a similarly high bracket.
Since Williams mentions Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, I will just note that it doesn’t take very much research to learn that Sanders’ proposed tax would start at a wealth of $32 million, and Warren’s at $50 million, with rates ranging from 1% to 8% depending on whose plan and which bracket you are looking at.
Those in this country who have accumulated great wealth have not done so in a vacuum and have not done so solely by their hard work and ingenuity. They have in most cases been blessed, first and foremost, with the good fortune to have been born in the right place with the right genetic makeup that could eventually lead to that success. Also, it isn’t mathematically possible for us all be in the top 1%; if you’re there, it’s because 99% of everyone else isn’t. If you’re there, count your blessings, and stop griping about paying a good share of your wealth to support the system that allowed you to accumulate it.
Mr. Williams’ latest column is typical of his brand of exaggeration, distortion and outright fabrication. If you can’t make your point without engaging in dishonesty, maybe you don’t have much of a point?
There is a difference between opinion and disinformation. I submit that Mr. Williams’ column is an example of the latter.
ROD PHILLIPS
Edenton