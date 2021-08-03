The great evil of our country is the white man. The white man is the problem. The white man is privileged. That’s what I got from Martha Johnson’s and Robert Reich’s columns in your newspaper this week.
White men want to overthrow the government. White men are racist. White men are afraid to lose power. White equals wealth. White men will keep you from voting.
These hit-job columns focusing on race are doing nothing to help our country heal. They are just dividing us more. The Daily Advance, you are playing a supportive role in helping the Marxists to divide our country by continuing to publish these racially focused columns.
January 6th was not an insurrection and it was not about race. It should not have happened. There should have been more police there. The Capitol should have been more prepared.
Questions the police who testified at last week’s hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot should have been asked include: Did you have any friends in Portland last year? How was their experience? How did they feel about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling them stormtroppers?
As for Reich’s column, he did a great job fusing together quite subtly the old Marxist theme of class and the new American Marxist theme of race. Marxists must divide society. In the past it was class warfare. Now because everyone in America has the opportunity to rise economically, they must divide us by race.
Conservatives only want legal citizens to vote. Show an ID. Both of these writers should not be afraid to identify as Marxist propagandists in their bylines.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City