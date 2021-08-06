At a recent meeting of the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners' Special Projects Committee, Commissioners Sean Lavin and Barry Overman voted against a request by landowners to make deer-dog hunters get landowner permission before turning their dogs loose.
The sport (hobby) of running dogs to hunt deer has become a sport of trespass and landowner harassment. Both are unlawful.
It is difficult for me to understand why a commissioner who took an oath to support the law would vote for an unlawful hobby and not for a citizen’s right to be let alone.
Unless you own enough land to have deer habitat you cannot understand the chaos and stress caused by large packs of dogs being turned loose on your property. Stress will kill you.
These groups of armed, anonymous, arrogant deer-dog hunters come to Pasquotank because there is no law to stop the trespass.
To quote John Hood of the John Locke Foundation, “The first and foremost responsibility of any government is to protect the lives, liberty, and property of its citizens.” Commissioners Lavin and Overman do not understand this basic concept to protect the citizens they serve.
It would be good if those of you that do not have deer habitat would call Commissioners Lavin and Overman and explain this constitutional right to them.
DOUG LANE
Elizabeth City