According to a just published article in The Daily Advance, Pasquotank County officials may soon dramatically increase water rates — by 33% for residents and 58% for commercial customers.
These are the initial planned increases, with a much smaller one due to kick in six years down the road.
Mr. Dale Schepers, a water consultant with McGill Associates, based in Asheville, recommended these unbelievable rate hikes to our three-person county Utilities Committee. He did, to his credit, say “the first one (rate increase) is kind of big.” Amen to that.
Unfortunately, our county manager, Mr. Sparty Hammett, indicates that he is on board with this front-loaded rate hike arrangement.
No doubt our water infrastructure needs updating, and the cost is going to be substantial. Providing safe, reliable water is a basic role of local government. It is noteworthy that, according to this same article, we have not had a water rate increase for eight years. A missed opportunity?
Hopefully our county commissioners will rein in these obscene proposed initial water rate increases. With thoughtful planning, and maybe some grant monies, we should be able to implement this much-needed 20-year community water master plan while spreading the rate increases over a more sensible time period.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City
Only God knows origins of virus causing COVID-19
Millions of politicized Americans choose to believe that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Wuhan, China, laboratory to afflict America. Did China also create the delta and omicron variants for the same nefarious reason?
No human being created these viruses, for no human being can create life. These and other viruses have been floating around the universe for eons. Then they happened to hit earth and thousands of other cosmic places.
COVID-19 and its variants and other living organisms that came from the infinite depths of the universe are here to stay. They’re not going anywhere.
Why? How? I don’t know. I think that God alone knows.
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Editor’s note: Because the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is extremely similar genetically to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus and other mammal coronaviruses, especially those in bats, scientists have concluded the COVID coronavirus originated on Earth.